Nation celebrates Quaid’s birth anniversary

Islamabad

The nation celebrated 141st birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national zeal and zest on Sunday, December 25.

The national flag was hoisted atop all public and private buildings. The day dawned with Qur’an Khwani at the Quaid’s mausolum in Karachi. A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid this morning.

Cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakool took the charge of guard duty.

Commandant PMA Kakool Major General Abdullah Dogar, who was chief guest on the occasion, laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

Various events, including seminars, debates, exhibitions, and shows of performing arts have been arranged to highlight teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Special programmes were broadcasted on TV cannels and radio in connection with the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam. —NNI