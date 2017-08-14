Nation celebrates Independence today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The nation is all set to celebrate 70th year of Independence today (Monday) with traditional fervour and enthusiasm vowing to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state as visualized by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to safeguard motherland against any threat. As per details, the day will dawn with a salute of thirty-one gun in the federal and twenty-one gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country, unity of the Muslim Ummah and success of the long drawn struggle of Kashmiris after Fajar prayers. The main event of the day will be flag hoisting ceremony at Parliament House premises. President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yong will jointly unfurl the national flag at the ceremony. The President will address the nation on the occasion. Different universities and colleges would hold special events including seminars, conferences, lectures, debates, speech contests, exhibitions, quiz competitions, stage dramas and Mushairas. Radio Pakistan and TV channels would air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Related