Nation celebrates Independence Day

Islamabad

The nation on Monday celebrated the 70th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm and pledged to make Pakistan a true Islamic Welfare State as envisioned by father of the national Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the federal and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals. Special prayers at mosques across the country were offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country, unity of the Muslim Ummah and for the success of the long drawn struggle of the Kashmiris after Fajr prayers. The main event of the day was a flag hoisting ceremony at the Convention Centre Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest. President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang jointly unfurled the national flag.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at provincial capitals, district headquarters and important national institutions. Meanwhile, all the major public and private buildings, roads and avenues have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, and portraits of the national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look. Moreover, Change of Guards ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal.

A Navy contingent took over guard duties at Quaid’s Mausoleum in a graceful ceremony that was attended by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Adnan Ahmed inspected the parade, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. An elegant Change of Guards ceremony was also held at Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore where a contingent of Pakistan Army took over guard duties. Commander Lahore Garrison, Major General Muhammad Amir laid floral wreath and offered Fateha at the tomb.

Overseas Pakistanis and Pakistani missions abroad have also celebrated the blissful occasion in their respective countries and organized different functions in this regard. —INP