Nation, armed forces ready to deal with every challenge: Farooq

Mirpur

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Islam was a religion of peace, and Mosques, seminaries had always promoted teachings of peace.

Addressing a condolence reference of the father of Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Abu Ul Hasan Saeed Bukhari late Sunday, the AJK Prime Minister said Pakistan was facing most difficult challenge of its history.

He said terrorism and extremism had destroyed the national economy and shaken the foundations of the country, but whole nation along with law enforcement agencies were prepared to face any difficult situation.

He said worst kind of terrorism was committed against innocents at Lahore and Sehwan Sharif this week and there was no example of such brutality in the present history.

The prime minister said scholars should shoulder the responsibility to bring in peace. Ulema have to fight the ideological war against terrorism, he opined.

He said the ulema should play their effective role for promoting the sentiments of brotherhood, tolerance and patience in the society. Farooq Haider said a joint strategy had been evolved with mutual consultation in national action plan and consensus against terrorism was there. He expressed the hope that through its implementation, terrorism would be eliminated from the country and it would be made a haven of peace.

“Ulema have to eliminate the open contradiction in the society and we all have to settle our issues jointly by learning a lesson from the past.—APP