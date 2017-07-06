Nasr puts cold water on Cold Start: Army Chief

Pakistan tests short-range Nasr missile

Zahid Chaudhary

Rawalpindi

Pakistan on Wednesday successfully undertook a series of training launches and tests / trials during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of ‘Nasr’ with enhanced range from 60 kilomters to 70 kilomters and flight maneuverability.

This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti missile defenses. NASR is a high precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Force and congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone towards Pakistan’s credible deterrence capability.

He expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these. “You are our real heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitudes”, COAS remarked. “Nasr has put cold water on cold start” COAS said.

“Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability,” said General Bajwa.

War must be avoided at all costs, he added, and our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour. Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability. We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, no one thinks war remains an option.

Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Chairman NESCOM, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, scientists & engineers of strategic organizations also witnessed the launch.

Chairman JCSC, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff congratulated the strategic forces on the achievement. President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while conveying their appreciation lauded the efforts of all those involved in the missile tests and trials. The launch was attended by senior military officials, scientists and engineers.

Cold Start doctrine is reportedly the name given to a limited-war strategy designed by India to seize Pakistani territory swiftly without, in theory, risking a nuclear conflict. It presupposes that India can cross the international border, temporarily hold Pakistani territory and launch punitive military strikes against military and militancy targets without triggering a general conflict.

Officials and experts have repeatedly said that Pakistan views India’s cold start doctrine as a real threat to its security and is unwilling to give up the defensive mechanism it has built to counter this threat.