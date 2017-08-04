Nasir inaugurates online registration portal for industrial workers by SESSI

Karachi

Sindh Labour, Human resources, Transport, Mass Transit and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah today inaugurated the on line registration portal for industrial workers by the employers respective under the Sindh Employees Social Security (SESSI) at his office with the leading representatives of employers included Mr. Zubair F. Tufail, Majyd Aziz, Zubair Motiwala, M.Arif, Irfan Ali, Jawed and Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi, Director labour Khadim Hussain Bhutto, secretary Welfare Board Sindh Asif Memon and others.

On the occasion, the Minister Labour Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reiterated the PPP and Government of Sindh policy towards the welfare and well being of the industrial workers at grass root level. He said that under the vision of Bilawel Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah given direction to initiated a modern system of on line registration of industrial workers to provide maximum facilities and incentives. He said that at present more than 7 lac industrial workers registered under the SESSI while the approximately 5 million would have been unregistered for which initiated the system to work on it transparently with the help of employers , facilitated them and industrial workers.

The Minister has said that Industrial card would also be given to workers and process is in pipeline while many welfare measures included giving away death, marriage, educational , health and other facilities worth of Rs 1 billion were disbursed to the workers and their children in the month of May 2017.

Sindh had demanded from Federal Government to pay its 60 % of the 160 Billion pending of Workers Welfare Board, for which would approach the CCI and legal forum to returned the same.

He said that Government is taken positive steps to ensure minimum wage of Rs 15 ,000/at any cost and no would be allowed to do so no one above the law and dealt accordingly to implement the law properly.

On the occasion talking to media, the Minister Information has said that PML N though big party but did not had permanent candidate for PM, had many personalities but temporary PM was appointed, it is big dilemma for them.

Replying to another question, he said that PTI,s Aisha Gula Lai matter, it would be better to be investigated the matter properly and whosoever was responsible for alleging , must be dealt properly as the leader had a fatherly and motherly status in the party so everything should be surfaced and clear and action should be taken against the alleged person.

Regarding MQM –PML N secret Alliance , he responded that it is not a indecentecy to do talks, give vote to any body and formation of the Government but it should not be through secret talks, to release their workers who involved in serious crimes which is totally wrong. Rangers and Sindh police did a lot and playing an active role to restore the peace of Karachi and maintained the law and order situation which would not be allowed to waste by anybody, he added.—PR