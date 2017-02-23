Naseer Akhtar elected chairman of FPCCI’s body for IT

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Naseer Akhtar, founding president and CEO Infotech, who is also the Chairman P@SHA, has been elected as the Chairman of the FPCCI’s Standing Committee for IT, Business Processing and Outsourcing. Khushnood Aftab, member Pakistan Computer Association and Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS (pvt.) Ltd., have been elected as senior vice-chairman and vice-chairman of this standing committee for the year 2017.

Khushnood Aftab said, “I am deeply humbled by this honour, and would like to congratulate my fellows and thank FPCCI for giving me the opportunity to be a part of IT committee for the year.” Speaking about key areas that he would like to address during the year-long term, Aftab identified four main areas, including the exploration and identification of opportunities for local players in IT business, opportunities for fresh graduates as entrepreneurs or their own IT business avenues. Along with this, working closely with the government regarding taxation issues is a key area of work that needs to be addressed this year.