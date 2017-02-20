Naseer Akhtar elected chairman FPCCI’s body on IT

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Naseer Akhtar, founding President and CEO Infotech, who is also the Chairman P@SHA, has been elected as the FPCCI Chairman for the Standing Committee for IT, business processing and outsourcing.

Khushnood Aftab, who is member Pakistan Computer Association, P@SHA, and CEO of Viper Technology and Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS (pvt.) Ltd. have been elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman for the said body of the FPCCI, respectively.

Speaking about the opportunity, Khushnood Aftab, CEO of Viper Technology said, “I am deeply humbled by this honour, and would like to congratulate my fellows and thank FPCCI for giving me the opportunity to be a part of IT committee for the year.”

Speaking about key areas that he would like to address during the year-long term, Aftab identified four main areas, including the exploration and identification of opportunities for local players in IT business.