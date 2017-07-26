Naseem disappointed for not given proper recognition

Islamabad

Pakistan’s ace junior cueist Naseem Akhtar has expressed disappointment for not being given proper recognition by authorities concerned on achieving such a feat.

It may be mentioned here that Sahiwal’s Naseem won the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) Under-18 Snooker World Championship beating China’s Peifan Lei in Beijing recently.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said Pakistan cricket team won Champions Trophy and each of them have been receiving unlimited rewards from various platforms including the government, from business community etc.

“When it comes to supporting or honoring snooker none from any platform has come forward which is very discouraging and disappointing,” he said.

Naseem, who is the first-ever Pakistani cueist to win a junior title said until now he had only received Rs 150,000 cash prize from his hometown. “It is not about money but a player needs encouragement,” he said.

He also urged the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) to bring in more departments in the game so that the players could get jobs.

“PBSA is doing a great job but players need money for respectable living and therefore if departments come in and provide jobs to players it would be very beneficial,” he said.

Naseem is currently getting training in Islamabad and preparing for the Snooker World Cup scheduled to be held in Egypt next month.

Besides him four other players would be participating in the World Cup including Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal.

Speaking about the Snooker World Cup, Babar said all players are very well prepared for the mega event. “We having been excellent facilities here in the Pakistan Sports Complex and the camp would continue till July 28,” he said.

However Babar and Chairman PBSA Alamgir Shaikh also backed Naseem saying if national cueists and the game of snooker would not get proper acknowledgment then the game would fade in the days to come.—APP