NAs to attract more int’l mountaineers, tourists

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Abdul Ghafoor Thursday hoped that Northern Areas would attract more international tourists and mountainers from across the world in comparison to previous year.

Talking to APP he said tourism industry was gradually recovering after improvement in law and order in the country. He said last year, a number of tourists had already visited the northern parts of the country which was considered paradize for the mountainers.

Abdul Ghafoor said Gilgit-Baltistan region was a paradise for the mountainers, adding in 2017 more mountainers would plan to scale high peaks. He said Pakistan was home to five out of 14 mountains peaks in the world that were over 8,000 metres high.

The Managing Director said Pakistan had tremendous potential to boost tourism on a sustainable basis because of its landscapes and diverse culture.—APP