Naqshbandi draws world attention towards HRs abuses in IOK

Geneva

Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has drawn attention of the world community towards the gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing the 35th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva said that the Vienna Declaration confirmed the universality of the human rights.

He said that the plight of women in the conflict situations especially in the territories under occupation including occupied Kashmir needed the attention of the Council on priority.

He said, occupied Kashmir is one of those territories where people are being humiliated, disappeared, tortured and killed by the occupational forces for punishing them for raising their voice against the Indian occupation.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that freedom of expression and free assembly had been completely snatched by Indian forces in the occupied territory. “Peaceful protests are responded brutally by indiscriminate firing of bullets and pellets. Thousands have been seriously injured and hundreds have lost eyesight permanently due to the pellets,” he stated. He said that Hurriyet leaders, Syed All Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and others are continuously detained, curtailing their free movement.

The Kashmiri representative said that the women in occupied Kashmir were the worst victim of the atrocities of Indian forces’ personnel. “There is not a single Juvenile Home for girls in occupied Kashmir. Juvenile girls are kept in police lock ups and prisons with adult criminals.

Human rights defenders in Kashmir are under attack by state forces,” he added.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi urged the Council to uphold the principles of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, and send a fact-finding mission to occupied Kashmir to bring forth the real situation on ground in the occupied territory.—Email