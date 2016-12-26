NAP slow in blocking funds to terrorists: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Interior on Monday released a progress report on the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in 2016.

In a report issued by the ministry, it conceded that NAP was unable to effectively block financial support for terrorists and terrorist organisations.

The report had been authorised by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, who faces increasing criticism for the government’s inaction in curbing militancy in the country.

The report further stated that NAP had been unable to stop the re-emergence of ‘proscribed organisations’ under new names.

It further added that progress has been slow in Balochistan and that ‘political reconciliation’ with all the stakeholders in the province has yet to be achieved.

However, the report noted that terrorism in Karachi decreased by 80 per cent, whereas a significant de-crease was also seen in incidents of robberies, murders and target killing in the city.

A recent report issued by a judicial commission comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court had criticised the interior minister for meeting with the heads of some banned groups and ‘acceding’ to their demands.

After the commission’s report was made public, Nisar had addressed a press conference and said that he has been “bashed” about his political and personal conduct and that he will tackle that criticism in the com-ing days.