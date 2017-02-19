NAP implementation

Over 2300 seminaries sealed countrywide

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

2,327 suspected religious seminaries have been sealed countrywide under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Suspected seminaries include those which militants use or those which entertain the activities of defunct organisations or suspected militants.

Out of these 2,327 seminaries, 2,311 have been closed in Sindh alone. 13 seminaries have been sealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while only two seminaries have been closed in Punjab, provincial governments told the federal government .

The provincial date regarding ANP shows that the provincial government of Punjab, Sindh has completed 100% mapping of seminaries.

Balochistan has complete mapping to the extent of 60 per cent. KP has completed 75% and FATA 85%.