NAP implementation can help terror flush out: PUC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

All the sections of society should carry out cohesive and coordinated struggle for eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country. Implementation on ‘National Action Plan’ in letter and spirit is guarantee to flush out menace of terrorism from the country, said Ulemas and religious scholars at Friday Congregations in mosques affiliated with Pakistan Ulema Council and mosques of other religious sects in Pakistan. The Ulemas demanded of Government of Pakistan in Friday congregations to ensure implementation on ‘National Action Plan’ for annihilation of terrorists and extremists from Pakistan. Time has come when Pakistan should call spade a spade and dealt with India and Afghanistan keeping aside all reconciliation as Indian and Afghan leadership has been accomplice in making terrorism incidents in Pakistan, said Ulemas, Imams and religious scholars at Friday Congregations here on Friday.

On appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council, ‘Prayer and Condemnation Day’ was observed here on Friday to denounce suicide blasts in ‘Sehwan Sharif’ and termed terrorists’ attacks in Lahore, Peshawar tantamount to attack at Pakistan and resolved that the entire nation is united and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan. It was also announced by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and President Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan that meeting of the Central Executive Committee of PUC will be held on Monday, February 19, 2017 at Lahore ‘Dar-ul-Afta’, Pakistan.

Addressing a Friday Congregation here in Lahore, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that terrorists and extremists are killers of humanity and they own no affiliation with any particular religion and religious sect. Terrorists elements targeted ’Sehwan Sharif’ to enrage sectarian violence in the country but conspiracies of these extremist and terrorists elements will be foiled through unity of the people of Pakistan, said Tahir Ashrafi.

Pakistan should take world community and friends of Pakistan in foreign world into confidence about conspiracies of India and Afghanistan against Pakistan as Indian and Afghan elements has been accomplice in patronizing terrorism in Pakistan, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that since last 35 years, Pakistan has been bleeding due to Afghanistan. Amidst this scenario, anti-Pak stance of Afghan leadership is incomprehensible and Afghan leadership is towing foreign dictations to create chaos and terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s security forces played key role in eliminating terrorism through Operation Zarb-e-Azb but terrorists elements have been operating now from safe havens in Afghanistan and world community and Afghan leadership should contain these terrorists outfits from their soil, said Hafiz TahirAshrafi. It is worth mentioning here that Conference of the representatives of different religious sects and religions will be held in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council on Monday, February,19,2017.