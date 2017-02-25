NAP being implemented effectively in KP: Ghani

Islamabad

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Mushtaq Ghani has said that KP government under National Action Plan took concrete steps to improve law and order situation in the province.

Talking to media Mushtaq Ghani said search operations are underway against militants across the province. “In order to improve law and order situation, we also made intelligence system effective and set up check points across the province.

Moreover, police holidays were suspended and security was tightened especially on sensitive and important installations. Intelligence agencies including civil and military, are sharing information with each others on daily basis.”

Regarding implementation of National Action Plan, Mushtaq Ghani said, “From the beginning, counter terrorism strategy, NAP is being implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We conducted from 23,000 to 25,000 operations in the province, in which besides suspected militants, high value terrorists were also arrested along with arms and ammunitions.

The current attacks are being carried out by residual militants. I hope these will also be eliminated with collaboration of Pak Army.”

On the other hand, SSP Operations in Peshawar, Sajad Khan told that special checkposts were set up at all entry and exit points of those areas attached to FATA.—APP