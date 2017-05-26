Naming of capital roads

The Board of Capital Development Authority (CDA) recently accorded approval to the renaming of four roads in the country’s capital – Islamabad after Agha Nasir, Safwat Ghayor Shaheed, Capt Mobin Shaheed and Aitazaz Hassan Shaheed.

According to the CDA officials, renaming these roads after martyrs and heroes is a tribute by CDA to their contributions. Without questioning the decision of the Chairman CDA and the CDA Board to rename the above roads after above-mentioned four personalities in recognition of their services/contributions, I would like to draw the attention of the worthy Chairman CDA and CDA Board Members towards a significant name that they may perhaps have inadvertently overlooked. This great person is none other than the veteran politician and a hardcore Pakistani politician from former East Pakistan, late Mr. Mahmud Ali, whose sacrifices towards his first love Pakistan is known to all and sundry in the world of politics. It is extremely unfortunate that a man of Mr. Ali’s stature and principles has been pushed into the oblivion by successive governments and this nation.

Will the Chairman CDA and the worthy Board Members take immediate cognizance of the matter and try to expeditiously rectify it? Would they also include the name of late Mahmud Ali among the names of those who have lately been shortlisted, and strongly recommend to the incumbent government that a major road of Islamabad be named after him? This, in fact, is the least this nation could do for a person like Mahmud Ali who, till his last breath, remained a staunch Pakistani, and sacrificed his entire life for the well-being of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation.

M FAZAL ELAHI

Islamabad

