Namaz-i- Istisqa offered

Rawalpindi

In the wake of ongoing dry spell people from different walks of life offered prayer for rain (Namaz-i-Istisqa) in Saddar here on Friday

The country is in the grip of severe dry weather and facing threat of serious water crisis due to receding water levels in reservoirs, rivers, streams, nullahs and wells.

The call for offering Namaz-I Istaqa was given by the Traders Association. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) use to offer special prayers seeking the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty during drought.—APP