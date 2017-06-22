Namaz-e-janaza of Syed Amjad Hussain offered

Salim Ahmed

Funeral prayer of Pakistan Movement leader Syed Amjad Hussain was held here on Wednesday.

The late was father of Chairman Defense Committee & Chairman CPEC Parliamentarians Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, General Manager Nawa-e-Waqt Group Mujahid Hussain Syed and Mowahid Hussain Shah. People hailing from different walks of life including Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former Chief Justice Lahore High Court Khawaja Sharif, former Punjab Governor Khalid Maqbool, Liaquat Baloch, Syed Fakhar Imam, Imtiaz Ranjha, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Qayyum Nizami, Hafeezullah Niazi, Saeed Mehdi, Sardar Ateeq, Parvaiz Malik, Mian Munir, Nasrullah Dreshak, Zaeem Qadri, Raheela Qazi, Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Khalid Butt and Iftikhar Ali Malik attended nimaz-e-janaza.

Later, the deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard. “Qul” ceremony will be held at his residence 111-C, New Muslim Town Lahore on Thursday (today) at 5.30 p.m. The late Amjad Hussain was one of the founding leaders of Muslim Students Federation who actively took part in the struggle for the creation of an independent Muslim State.