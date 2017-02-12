Najib clinches Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race

Staff Report

Peshawar

The last leg of the thrilling Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race concluded at the scenic Nathiagali in Galiyat region on Sunday.

Najibullah of the Wapda clinched first position, while Habibullah and Niamatullah of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stood second and third, respectively, in the last stage of the cycling sports gala.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling

Association (KPCA) had arranged the three-day cycling race to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the serene sites of the province.

Over 80 cyclists, including six from Afghanistan, and teams from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Wapda, Pakistan Army, SSGC, Karachi, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), Pakistan Ordnance Factory Wah (POF) participated in the race.

The cyclists covered 32km distance from Abbottabad to Nathiagali where the event concluded with a closing ceremony. Advisor to chief minister Mushtaq Ghani was the chief guest.

Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mehmood, TCKP General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed, Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Afghanistan Cycling Federation Sadiq Siddiqui, KPCA president Nisar Ahmed, Secretray Taifur Zarin, cyclists and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

Mushtaq Ghani said that organizing cycling race was a good step to give a positive message to the world that peace had been restored in the region.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had taken a number of measures for the promotion of sports and tourism in the province.

He said the provincial government had approved 80 sports grounds at district and tehsil level, out of which 50 were near completion. He added that work was going on the remaining playgrounds and will soon be completed.