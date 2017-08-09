Najam Sethi favourite as PCB elects new chairman today

Karachi

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will meet tomorrow to elect its new chairman following the end of Shahryar Khan’s tenure as chairman, with Najam Sethi as the clear favourite.

The special BoG meeting will elect the new chairman to lead the helm of affairs of cricket in the country.

“PCB governing board meeting will be held today at 11:30 a.m at National Cricket Academy, Lahore. One point agenda, Election of Chairman PCB,” said PCB in a message conveyed to media.

Shahryar Khan’s tenure ended earlier with him announcing not to continue for another term.

No formal nomination for elections has been announced yet but sources believe that Sethi, who has served as PCB chairman previously, is expected to be elected to the post.

“Members of BoG will file nomination papers at the start of meeting, any member can file the nomination,” an official of PCB explained while describing election rules.

Nine members of BoG will participate in voting if there is more than one nomination for the chairman’s position. FATA won’t be eligible to take part in the meeting due to an adhoc being imposed on the regional association.

Meanwhile, former captains Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja and Rashid Latif have issued statement backing Sethi’s appointment as the new chairman of PCB.

The three praised Sethi for his efforts to organise the Pakistan Super League saying that Pakistan cricket has already started enjoying fruits of the PSL.

Meanwhile, speaking to a private TV channe, former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood praised Sethi for his outstanding work for the cricket board and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“When I first met Sethi in 2013, I wasn’t too impressed, but my opinion has changed about him as he has proved his credentials as a fine administrator with some stellar work for the PCB, especially by setting up the hugely successful PSL,” said Khalid.

“The tournament has provided a great platform for young Pakistan players and some of the new talent was instrumental in the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in England. I feel that Sethi is the best choice to replace Shaharyar Khan now.”

Another former PCB Chairman retired Gen Tauqir Zia echoed Khalid’s sentiments. Appearing in a TV sports show on Sunday, Tauqir backed Sethi’s nomination and termed him ‘the best choice to lead the PCB.’

“Sethi in my opinion is more suited than anyone to run the PCB. Even if I was given a chance to be chairman, I would gladly withdraw my nomination for him since he holds rich experience of administration, especially through his outstanding work for the PSL,” said Tauqir.

“In recent years, Sethi has gathered a firm grip over cricket affairs as well on the day-to-day affairs of the cricket board. Some of his critics are seemingly driven by an agenda and he should not worry about them, if you ask me.”—Agencies