Naegleria elimination

The dreadful brain-eating amoeba has thus far claimed many lives in Karachi, causing residents to anxiously look for ways to protect themselves and their loved ones. The concern is real, as this amoeba has killed 29 people over the past three years with 14 deaths recorded last year.

Naegleria fowleri is sensitive to chlorine. Hence, chlorine alone is the only safeguard available. In view of the poor performance of the water service providers, citizens have taken it upon themselves to chlorinate their household water tanks. Pharmacies in many parts of Karachi have in fact rationed the purchase of chlorine and water purification tablets to a few items per customer.

Though it is the responsibility of the Karachi water agency to ensure and add prescribed chlorine amount in water as it is the only way out of this problem. The government should ensure chlorination of water being given to all the areas of Karachi especially poverty stricken areas which are at the mercy of the government against which they are quite helpless.

MUHAMMAD ARSALAN MALICK

Karachi

