Naeem Khan’s detention condemned

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

Central Vice chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned in strong terms the illegal detention of party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other leaders by the Indian occupational forces in occupied Srinagar on Monday.

Talking to this correspondent here on Monday, Wani said that Indian authorities since long have been using arbitrary arrests, house detentions as a weapon of war to cow down pro-freedom leaders besides suppressing the voice of dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.