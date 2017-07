Larkana

The mobile vans of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Headquarters Sukkur will visit various Union Councils (UCs) of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts from July 3 and continue upto July 31, 2017, said a NADRA spokesman Friday. During the visit the mobile teams will issues Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the people of Larkana Division.—APP