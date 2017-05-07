NADRA to take initiative for reducing men, women voter gap

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has assured to take initiative to reduce the gap of 12.17 million between men and women registered voters. The assurance was given during a meeting between Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Raza and Chairman NADRA Usman Mobin. The chairman NADRA informed that the authority was taking initiative regarding issuance of National Identity Cards to women and showing his commitment to decrease this gap.

The chief election commissioner showed satisfaction over the services of NADRA being provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (CEC). Earlier, the CEC highlighted the gap of 12.17 million between men and women registered voters and stressed the Chairman NADRA to take special initiatives to increase registration of women National Identity Cards enabling the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register woman voters and decreasing this gap. For smooth conduct of elections without any interruption, the ECP and NADRA also signed terms and conditions under which the NADRA will provide its services till general election 2018.—APP

