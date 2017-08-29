NADRA missing biometric data of over 29,000 NA-120 voters: ECP official

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is missing the biometric data of 29,607 voters in the NA-120 constituency where by-elections are to be held on Sept 17, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Additional Secretary Fida Mohammad Khan revealed in a press conference on Monday.

Khan said that ECP had decided to install biometric verification machines at 100 polling booths in 39 polling stations on a test basis, but voters whose fingerprints are not in NADRA’s database will not be able to participate in the process.

He assured that these voters will not be excluded from the process, as their identities would be verified using their National Identity Cards. The additional secretary told the media that voters will first be verified through the standard process and then through biometric machines.

He claimed that NADRA had the complete data of 291,880 NA-120 voters and would therefore be able to verify their identifies through the biometric vmachines. He disclosed that the total number of voters in the constituency is 321,786.