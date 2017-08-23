Nadra men accused of minting money from customers

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Nadra National Database and Registration Authority swift centers across the Attock district are just focusing on minting money by compelling people to apply for CNICs “Executive “ or “ Urgent” basis refusing to give them option with the category having less charges. This scribe learnt this during a visit of the said centers situated in Attock, Jand and Pindigheb.

During the visit of these centers people who had come from different areas to apply for CNICs told this journalist Nadra centers are offering two categories of CNICs “Execitive” and “Urgent” having charges of Rs 1600 and Rs 800 respectively, which no other category with less charges is offered whichor is injustice and beyond comprehension.

These centers have no such notice boards displayed reflecting categories and charges for CNICs. They said, mostly the Nadra officials ask them to apply for “Executive” category and if some one compels for any other option then “Urgent” category is offered. Khurshid Begum r/o Attock, Muhammad Saleem r/o Jand and Nusrat Bibi r/o Jand told this scribe that they were compelled to apply for “Urgent” category as no other option was available.This journalist when contacted the officials deputed in Attock.