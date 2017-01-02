NADRA Chairman calls on Governor

City Reporter

Chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mobeen called on Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and discussed performance of the NADRA and facilities regarding issuance of the national identity cards to people during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the government’s campaign against fake identity cards had borne positive results, adding that performance of NADRA has improved.

Rajwana said steps in the issuance of renewal of identity cards had been made easy and effective for the public while mobile teams have been providing basic facilities to the mases in the far flung areas of the country today.

The governor stressed the need of constituting more teams by expanding the network of NADRA in different parts of the country.

He said the government was committed to ensure ease for the masses in every field of life, adding that it is hallmark of democracy as well. The governor said all institutions had been working within their ambit in the country, adding that Pakistan would soon join the elite club of developed nations of the world.