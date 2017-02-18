Nadia first woman governor in Egypt

Cairo

Five new provincial governors, including a woman for the first time, were sworn-in by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Friday,

Nadia Abdou will become the first female governor in Egypt, media reported. She will be named as governor of al-Beheira Governorate after her remarkable efforts to promote Hepatitis C treatment in the city, the report adds.

Abdou was appointed as the deputy governor of Behiera in August 2013. She graduated in 1968 with a degree in chemical engineering and then received a masters degree in health engineering from Alexandria Univeristy.

She also headed a drinking water company for 12 years. Abdou was previously nominated to be a governor of Alexandria after receiving the Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award as one in outstanding Arab women managers.—Agencies