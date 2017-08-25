Nadal, Pliskova top seeds for US Open

NEW YORK- Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who regained the world number one ranking on Monday, and current women’s world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, were made the top seeds for the US Open on Thursday.

Nadal, who captured a 10th French Open title in June, will be chasing a third US Open title to go with those he won in 2010 and 2013 when the final

Grand Slam of the season starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows.

He’s seeded first ahead of Britain’s Andy Murray, with Wimbledon champion Roger Federer seeded third.

Switzerland’s Federer will be seeking his 20th Grand Slam title and his sixth in New York.

But both Murray — who won the US Open in 2012 — and Federer have battled injuries in the build up, with the Briton sidelined since Wimbledon with a hip

injury and Federer skipping the Cincinnati Masters with back trouble.

Injuries have led to a string of notable absentees, including reigning champion Stan Wawrinka and two-time winner Novak Djokovic.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, 20, is a beneficiary, ranked sixth in the world

he is seeded fourth.

