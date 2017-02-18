NAB’s efforts reducing corruption: DG NAB

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The menace of corruption has drastically been reduced due to an effective mechanism adopted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said Aliya Rasheed, Director General Awareness and Prevention Division.

She said elimination of corruption is vital to make the country economically strong and stable.

NAB she said is committed to make Pakistan a corruption free country.

The DG said all out efforts are being made, taking the stakeholders onboard to spread awareness against corruption, adding, parents and teachers should come forward and play a role in this regard.

She said every Pakistani realized that corruption has been the mother of all ills, which promoted to nepotism and favoritism, and negated merit, transparency and accountability in the society. The passionate youth have the vigour and zeal to take the country to glory and excellence. “We can and will, win the war against corruption,” She added.

Under an awareness campaign, the bureau is arranging lectures in schools, colleges and universities to create awareness among the upcoming generation.