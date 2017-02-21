NAB working without any pressure, PTI misleading masses: PML-N

Islamabad

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was hiding original facts of the Supreme Court’s proceedings on Panama Papers case and was misleading masses.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Press Information Department (PID), he said PTI was misleading the people and media by telling that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was influencing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments.

‘PTI is also misleading people and media regarding the Hudaibya Mill case that decision came in their favour because of the Sharif family’s influence,’ he said. He said Hudaibya Mills case was trialled in the tenure of Pervez Musharraf’s government. ‘How Sharif family could have influenced the decision in their favour in Musharraf’s government,’ he said.

He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) had quashed the Hudaibya Mills case twice in favour of Sharif family.

He further said it was not the Prime Minister’s prerogative to appoint the Chairman NAB. ‘The appointment of Chairman NAB is done mutually with the consent of the Leader of the opposition and PTI’s input was also taken in it,’ he added.

He said the Prime Minister can also not remove NAB Chairman from his post. ‘NAB chairman can only be removed by courts.

He said PTI leader Imran Khan has always abused every national institution including NAB, FBR, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others. —APP