NAB whitewashing corruption

DESPITE Supreme Court’s restraining orders to NAB (National Accountability Bureau) not to drop charges against unscrupulous persons under plea bargain or voluntary return schemes, the anti-corruption watch dog Wednesday accepted plea bargain of Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani, former finance secretary Balochistan, for Rs 2b against corruption charges of Rs 40b. In fact it is not the first time that the NAB will be setting free a corrupt person but in fact its record is full of such instances, which are a scar on the very face of the NAB and amount to whitewashing corruption. We hope that the apex court will take appropriate action on the violation of its orders and hold accountable top officers of the authority.

As regards the case of Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani, it hit the headlines in May this year when hard cash of Rs 730m was recovered from his residence in Balochistan hours after he was taken into custody. As the drama involving the recovery of such a large amount began to unfold, the provincial finance secretary was also found to own as many as dozen houses in Karachi whose estimated cost was reported to be around Rs 2b. With the suspect caught red handed in possession of illegal money and owning property behind his known sources of income, it was undoubtedly an open-and-shut case ending with his conviction. However, the NAB, whose main and sole responsibility is to bring corrupt elements to book, has once again provided clean chit to the fraudulent, which will only contribute to bolstering the menace of corruption. We often hear PM Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain explicitly speaking against corruption but they have done nothing practical to eradicate corruption from State institutions. Now is time to amend accountability laws while removing elements from the NAB who actually give clean slate to looters and plunderers.

