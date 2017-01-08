NAB to work with China to ensure transparency in CPEC

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to eradicate corruption and Pakistan and China will oversee and ensure transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $46 billion investment project.

The Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhary said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday.

The NAB is committed to eradicate corruption from the country and all possible steps are being taken in this regard, Qamar Zaman added.

He said NAB has chalked out a very comprehensive Anti-Corruption Strategy by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.

He said, NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, and willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds.