NAB to file corruption references against ex-PM Raja Ashraf

Accepts plea bargain of Mushtaq Raisani

Sophia Siddiqui

islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to file two corruption references against former Prime Minis-ter Raja Pervez Ashraf.

In the first reference, the former Prime Minister and others M/S Reshma Power Generation Pvt Ltd have been alleged for misuse of authority by misrepresenta-tion of facts by Ministry of Water and Power to Eco-nomic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet etc, thus causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

Second, corruption refer-ence to be filed against Raja Pervez Ashraf, Ex-Prime Minister and others (M/S Gulf Rental Power Case), the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority by signing the contract without approval of NPGCL etc.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the NAB in its meeting on Wednesday also decided to authorize three investigations. First in-vestigation was authorized against Azeem Iqbal Sid-diqui, Ex-MD, SSGCL and others regarding misuse of authority in purchase of “PROGAS” assets without following the PPRA rules and conducting detailed fi-nancial and technical analy-sis of M/S “PROGAS”. This caused a loss of Rs1.174 bil-lion to the national excheq-uer.

Second investigation was authorized against Sardar Hayat Muhammad Khan Mandokhel of Exceed (pvt) Ltd and others. In this case, the accused persons were al-leged for occupying govern-ment land situated in Saidpur Village, Islamabad.

Third, investigation was authorized against Dr. Ehsan Ali, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mar-dan and others. In this case, the accused persons were al-leged for embezzle-ment/misappropriation of University funds allocated in procurement of IT equip-ment.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to re-authorize inquiry against officers/officials of DAD Di-vision, District Shaheed Benazirabad and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and embezzlement of Government funds. This caused a loss of approxi-mately Rs1860 million to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to accept Plea Bargain request of over 2 billion rupees of Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani, Secretary Finance Depart-ment, Government of Ba-lochistan, Quetta and Sohail Majeed Shah, Contractor and front man of Khalid Lango, Ex-Advisor to CM Balochis-tan for Finance.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB said that NAB is committed to eradi-cate corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.

He directed all officers/officials of NAB to put in their best efforts in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations against corrupt in accordance with law, transparently and on merit.