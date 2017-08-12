NAB summons Owais Muzaffar in illegal land allotment case

Staff ReporterStaff Reporter

Karachi

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Owais Muzaffar for allegedly allotting lands illegally in the Malir River Bed. Muzaffar is the foster brother of former president Asif Ali Zardari and has served as the Sindh Minister for Local Government besides holding the charge of provincial government departments of Housing during the last Pakistan People’s Party government. Documents allege the former minister in connivance with his “frontman” Aftab Pathan was involved in “aiding and abetting” of illegal allotments in Malir River Bed by “illegal and corrupt means”. The call-up notice served to Muzaffar states the allotments can prove to be potentially detrimental to the environment and cause loss to the national exchequer. Muzaffar has been asked to record his statement on August 18 before NAB. The Sindh government on Thursday had officially ended the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance 1999 in the province. However, according to sources in NAB, ongoing inquiry against senior officials in Sindh government will not be affected by the newly passed bill by the Sindh government.

Related