NAB summons Nawaz, sons on August 18

Observer Report

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, on August 18 to its Lahore office.

NAB has also summoned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, says a private TV channel.

Sources further said that the accountability bureau has sought assistance under the NAB Ordinance from foreign countries to probe cases against the Sharif family.

NAB has been tasked with filing references against the Sharif family, Ishaq Dar and Captain Safdar by September 8.

The references would be filed as ordered by the Supreme Court as part of the verdict which disqualified Nawaz from the office of prime minister.

References would be filed by NAB Rawalpindi against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

The case will be pursued in an accountability court.

The references are as:

a) Reference relating to the Avenfield Properties (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom), b) Reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company, c) Reference relating to the companies mentioned in paragraph 9 of the judgment and d) Reference relating to respondent No.10 for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.