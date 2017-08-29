NAB summons JIT members tomorrow

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau has summoned the members of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over references against Sharif family tomorrow on August 30th.

According to details, NAB has called on JIT head and another member who will record their statements as official witnesses. The sources disclosed that NAB Combine Investigation Team has served notice to the JIT members as they will record their statements as official witnesses.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court has disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in Panama Papers case. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan,headed the apex court’s implementation bench on the Panama Papers case, announced that the larger bench had unanimously decided that PM Sharif was unfit for holding office and would also ordered an accountability court to open references against him and his family.

Justice Khan said that the bench had recommended that all material collected by the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing the Sharif family’s financial dealings be sent to an accountability court within six weeks. The bench said that on the basis of this information, cases would be opened against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar; MNA Captain Muhammad Safdar; Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz; as well as the premier.

It was worth to mention here that Supreme Court’s Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who has been tasked by the apex court to oversee the National Accountability Bureau’s reference proceedings against the Sharif family, has allowed the bureau to record the statements of JIT members who investigated the Panama Papers case. The watchdog had earlier requested the Supreme Court to allow it to record the JIT investigators’ statement and the apex court approved the request.

Earlier, NAB was given deadline of August 31st to its Lahore and Rawalpindi bureaus as it had collected strong evidence against sacked premier Nawaz Sharif and his family. Likewise, NAB also sought record of National Bank President Saeed Ahmad from banks and financial institutions across country.

Supreme Court had directed NAB to prepare three references in which one was regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mill while the other two were about London flats and 16 offshore companies held by the Sharif family. The apex court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama case verdict on the basis of his non-withdrawn salary, considering it part of his assets on July 28.