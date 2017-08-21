NAB summons Ishaq Dar tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Sunday summoned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to appear before investigators on August 22 for a probe into his assets and funds.

This is the second time Dar has been summoned by the bureau as it begins its Supreme Court-mandated inquiry into the property and assets of the Sharif family and the finance minister.

Dar had previously been summoned to appear before investigators on August 18 but the finance minister did not show up. A fresh summons was issued on Sunday asking him to appear on Tuesday.

On July 28, as the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Panamagate case that sent former prime minister Nawaz Sharif packing, the five-judge bench of the apex court also asked NAB to file four references in the Rawalpindi accountability court within six weeks on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the Joint Investigation Team – which probed allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family – as well as that already available with the Federal Investigation Agency and NAB.

While three references are to be filed against members of the Sharif family in relation to their property and assets abroad, NAB was ordered to file a fourth reference against Dar as the JIT, in its report, had said that the finance minister possessed assets and funds that exceeded his known sources of income.