NAB summons former PM Sharif, family members today

The country’s top graft buster has asked the ruling Sharif family to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Sunday morning, Express News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog summoned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain Safda in line with the Supreme Court’s directives to question them regarding ‘Evan Field London Flat’.

The request came two days after the ousted premier and his two sons refused to appear before NAB Rawalpindi, which has been ordered by the top court to file references against them.

On Saturday, NAB requested the apex court to allow members of the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record their statements before the anti-graft watchdog as part of its investigations against the Sharif family and others.

In its July 28 landmark judgment on the Panamagate case, a five-member bench of the apex court unanimously declared that Sharif was not sadiq (truthful) and amen (trustworthy) and hence not qualified to hold a public office.