NAB starts inquiry against Nestle sales manager

Peshawar

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday initiated inquiry against Jamal Khan Khattak, former Area Sales Manager Peshawar, Nestle Pakistan Ltd, allegedly involved in cheating public at large and grabbed millions of rupees from innocent people fraudulently in the name of fake business.

A spokesman for NAB said that the inquiry is authorized directly on the basis of a complaint lodged by 21 complainants. The accused Jamal Khan Khattak who was Area Sales Manager of Nestle Pakistan Limited Peshawar has collected millions of rupees from public in the name of different investment schemes of the company i.e. Nestle Pakistan.

The accused provided fake documentations, agreements and business schemes to the affectees and looted them of millions of rupees. The accused paid profit to the affectees for some time afterwards stopped it and disappeared from the scene without paying them the principle amount or profit.—APP