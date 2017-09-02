NAB sleuths seek freezing of Sharif family, Dar’s assets

Will file references against all by Sept 8

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team probing the Sharif family’s offshore properties has recommended in its references that the assets of former PM Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar be frozen.

The references that pertain to the Sharif family’s Avenfield Properties and the setting up of the Azizia Steel Company have been sent to the graft watchdog’s headquarters for further proceedings.

A meeting of the NAB Lahore regional board presided over by its director general Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem was held where the references were finalised before sending them to the headquarters.

In its July 28 landmark judgement in the Panamagate case, a five-judge bench unanimously deposed Premier Sharif and directed NAB to file references against Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryum Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

In line with SC judgment: NAB to file references against Sharifs by Sep 8

A few days ago, the NAB team had also recommended placing the names of the Sharif family members on the exit control list.

Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and Dar have decided after consulting their legal aides to approach the top court for protective bails.

Sharif, his children and Dar have already filed review petitions against the July 28 verdict of the apex court in the Panamagate case.

In an earlier statement, NAB had announced that one of the references would be filed against Sharif, Maryam, Hussain, Hassan, and Capt (retd) Safdar relating to the Avenfield Properties comprising flat No 16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House at Park Lane area of London.

Another reference will be filed against Nawaz and Hussain with regard to the establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company.

NAB will file a third reference against the deposed premier, Hussain and Hassan with regard to the companies mentioned in paragraph 9 of the judgement.

The fourth reference would be filed against Dar for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.