NAB sets up forensic science lab

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Tuesday said NAB has established its own forensic science laboratory to eliminate the menace of corruption from society.

Enumerating the achievements and initiatives of the present management of NAB, the NAB chairman said a concept of combined investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced as investigation officers and prosecution officers are now working as a team to ensure transparency and merit in conduct of investigations, a press release said. He said NAB has shown that struggle against corruption was their top priority.

“NAB is using all its resources to come up to the expectations of the nation as we considering eradication of corruption as our national duty.” He said NAB’s Forensic Science LAB has the facilities of Digital Forensics, Fingerprint Forensics and Questioned Documents.—APP