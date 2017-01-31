NAB runs successful awareness campaign ‘Say no to corruption’

Staff Reporter

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry here Monday said that the NAB was running the awarness campaign of “Say no to corruption” successfully across the country. He stated this while chairing a meeting which reviewed the progress on NAB’s Awareness campaign “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” launched across the country.

The chairman said NAB was mandated to carry out awareness activities and functions against corruption in pursuance of section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). Under NAB’s awareness campaign across the country, NAB has been engaging different governmental, non-governmental organizations, media, civil society and other segments of society in order to make people aware about the ill effects of corruption.

He said as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s awareness and prevention campaign “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” had been effectively and positively highlighted in print and electronic media throughout the country which was appreciated by all segments of society. Due to NAB’s efforts, all ATM machines of scheduled banks carry NAB’s message “Say No to Corruption” across the country.

NAB organized a national seminar on World Anti-Corruption Day at President House which was chaired by President of Pakistan and participated by diplomats, civil society representatives, senior government officers and media. NAB also organized a walk at Aiwan-Sadr which was led by the President of Pakistan and people from all walks of life participated and joined hands with NAB in its awareness campaign.

NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst the students of various universities and colleges. Due to this collaboration, over 42000 Character Building Societies have been established in various universities and colleges across the country so that students become aware about the menace of corruption in a young age.

NAB and electricity and gas companies SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric joined hands to print NAB message “Say No to Corruption” from their platform in order to disseminate awareness. IESCO and other organizations have started printing NAB message on electricity and gas bills. NAB, in collaboration with Islamabad traffic police started printing 2.4 million NAB messages on all driving licenses.

NAB in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) disseminated NAB message to all mobile phone subscribers across the country through different mobile phone companies at the eve of World Anti-Corruption Day. NAB in collaboration with Federal Film Censor Board continuously aired NAB’s video message in all cinema houses of the country. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination decided to join hands with NAB to print NAB message on all cigarette packs.

NAB’s message was being printed on all government tenders issued for publication in newspapers in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Chairman NAB said that corruption was root cause of all evils. The present management of NAB took various initiatives to eradicate corruption from the country by adopting zero tolerance policy.

He said NAB has decided to continue its nationwide awareness campaign in 2017. He said that in recent report of Transparency International Pakistan’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved 9 points which was a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.