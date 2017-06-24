NAB recovers Rs 59m through plea bargain

Salim Ahmed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore started recovering Rs 67 million from Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Punjab Highway Department and accomplices by receiving first installment of Rs 59.84 million through the plea bargain.

Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem handed over cheque of Rs 6.1 million to an official of the Punjab government.

According to NAB spokesman, the NAB Lahore received a complaint from a departmental source regarding misappropriation of Rs 67 million whereas the amount was fraudulently withdrawn on account of land acquisition compensation without awarding and acquisition of land from the affectees of road expansion and construction.

Verifications launched in 2016 and subsequently, Mian Abdul Rauf Ex-(LAC) and other accomplices Zahoor Ahmed (Girdawar) Muhammad Sharif, Nasim Abbas, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Ali were arrested.

Later, further investigations from the accused lead to arrest of Muhammad Amjad on June 9, 2017. Furthermore, NAB field a reference against the accused in Accountability Court.