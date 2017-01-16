NAB recovers Rs 3.27b in two years

Staff Reporter

THE National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore have recovered Rs 3.27 billion and arrested 281 accused involved in corruption cases during the last two years.

Accoring to a report, issued by Director General NAB Lahore Maj (retd) Syed Burhan Ali, NAB Lahore arrested 156 accused in 2015 and 125 in 2016.

The report revealed that NAB Lahore received 12,835 complaints in 2015, of them 12,308 were disposed of, while 7,969 complaints were received in 2016 of which 7,433 were disposed of.

A total of 864 complaints were authorised for verification, of them 810 complaint verifications were disposed of during the same period, it added.

As many as 418 inquiries were authorised in 2015-16, of which 388 inquiries were disposed of.

The report said, in 2015 NAB Lahore authorised 82 investigations and collectively 119 investigations were disposed of in the same year, whereas 125 investigations were authorised and 127 investigations disposed of in 2016.

A total of 207 investigations were authorised and 246 investigations had been disposed of within last two years, while NAB Lahore authorised 1,108 investigations since its inception, of them 1,078 investigations were disposed of till date.

The report said NAB Lahore filed 974 references in accountability courts since formation of the Lahore bureau and comparatively 225 references on different cases from 2015 till 2016.

As many as 98 references were filed in 2015 in which Rs 6585.612 million were involved and 127 references were filed in 2016 in which Rs 12814.953 million were involved.

Eighty six references were decided by the courts, 37 references were decided in 2015 and 49 references in 2016.

The report added that NAB Lahore’s conviction rate remained 53 per cent in 2015, as well 94 per cent in 2016 which is the highest percentage in NAB Lahore’s history.

The NAB Lahore recovered Rs 1,373 million in 2015 and Rs 1,897 million in 2016, the report concluded.