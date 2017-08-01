NAB ready to file four references against Nawaz, his family, Dar

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his three children, son-in-law and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the light of the judgment of the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case.

The case will be pursued in an accountability court.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Monday chaired a meeting to chart how to proceed with the Supreme Court’s orders in the Panama Papers case. The participants of the meeting were given a briefing by the bureau’s prosecution wing.

A source close to the NAB chief had said the apex court’s decision will be fully implemented by the anti-graft body.

The deputy chairperson of the bureau, deputy prosecutor general, director general operations and director general of NAB Rawalpindi attended meeting.

The bureau handed Director General (DG) NAB Balochistan, Irfan Naeem Mangi, the responsibility of implementing the Supreme Court’s July 28 order on the Panama Papers case.

Mangi, who was part of the joint investigation team that probed the Sharif family’s business dealings, will file the references.

After the Supreme Court announced the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister on July 28, NAB was ordered to file several references against Nawaz Sharif, his children Hussain, Hasan and Maryam, son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar and then finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar. The accountability bureau was given six weeks, from the date of the court’s order, to file the references in accountability court Rawalpindi. In its order, the five-member-bench also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to nominate a judge of the Supreme Court to supervise and monitor implementation of the judgment.

The court ordered the filing of references on the basis of material collected and referred to by the Panama case Joint Investigating Team (JIT) in its final report and other material that may be available with the Federal Investigation Agency and NAB having any connection with the assets under investigation or which may subsequently become available including material that may come from the Mutual Legal Assistance requests sent by the JIT to different jurisdictions.

A reference against Nawaz, Maryam, Hussain, Hasan and Capt (retd) Safdar, relating to the Avenfield properties (flats 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom), has been directed to be filed by NAB. “In preparing and filing this Reference, the NAB shall also consider the material already collected during the course of investigations conducted earlier, as indicated in the detailed judgments,” the court ruled.

The court also ordered the filing of a reference against respondents Nawaz, Hussain and Hasan regarding Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment. A reference was ordered against Dar possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income, “as discussed in paragraph 9 of the judgment”.

The court also ordered NAB to include in its proceedings all other persons including Sheikh Saeed, [nephew of Dar’s wife] Musa Ghani, [son of a retired officer from London Stock Exchange] Kashif Masood Qazi, [Nawaz’s friend] Javaid Kiyani and [National Bank of Pakistan President] Saeed Ahmed, who have any direct or indirect nexus or connection with the actions of Nawaz, Hussain, Hasan, Maryam and Dar, leading to acquisition of assets and funds beyond their known sources of income. A reference was also ordered against Nawaz, Hussain and Hasan regarding the companies mentioned in paragraph nine of the judgment.

The bench also gave NAB the option to file supplementary reference(s) “if and when any other asset, which is not prima facie reasonably accounted for, is discovered”. The accountability court will then proceed with and decide the aforesaid references within six months from the date of filing.