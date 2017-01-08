NAB promotes corruption in country: Imran

Says 12 cases are pending against Nawaz in NAB

Lodhran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that 12 cases are pending against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in NAB, adding that if action is not taken against prime minister, then no action could be taken against other corrupt people. He said cases are also pending against Shahbaz Sharaif in NAB.

He said the NAB is promoting corruption in country. He said PTI has started campaign for the next elections. He said PTI will start awarding tickets for the next elections after conclusion of Panama leaks issue. He said it is expected that the next elections will be held during the ensuing year.

This Imran Khan said while talking to media persons after meeting with the heirs of children killed in Lodhran train accident on Friday. PTI Secretary General Jehangir Khan Tareen was also present on the occasion.

Imran Khan said the incident occurred due to negligence of someone, adding that someone is responsible for the incident. He said the railway minister should resign over the incident. He said railway minister is defending the corruption of prime minister’s family instead of performing his duties.

He said this is not first accident occurred in Pakistan, adding that transparent investigation could not be held in presence of federal minister. He said if some money was spent the communication system of railway could have been improved.

He said why chairman NAB did not file appeal over the verdict on matter of Ishaq Dar’s affidavit.—SAABAH