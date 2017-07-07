NAB probing ETPB employees in corruption case

City Reporter

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq Thursday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating some employees of the board over corruption charges.

Addressing an open court of the ETPB officials here he said that board’s income had increased by Rs 800 million during the past year. He said that Baba Guru Nanak University, established under the aegis of the board, would start work in the next few days.

Board Secretary Mian Abdul Qadeer, Additional Secretary Shrines Muhammad Tariq Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.