NAB plea bargain is a fraud: Shahbaz

Punjab E-stamp papers a revolutionary system

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the government is speedily moving towards e-governance and after land record management information system, e-stamp papers system has been launched in 144 tehsils of the province.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony with regard to launching of e-stamp papers at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park, here on Monday.

He said that the new system is a revolutionary step of Punjab government for elimination of corruption and forgery. He said that 70-year old system of judicial and non-judicial stamp papers has been replaced with the new system in the province. He said that the new system will result in elimination of forgery and fraud and ensure easy access to data.

It will also put an end to the practice of issuance of stamp papers in back dates and the problems of the people regarding correct evaluation of their properties will be resolved.

Shahbaz Sharif said that modern technology will also be introduced in education, health, police and other sectors. He said that modern information system will also be implemented in hospitals which will ensure attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as well as control misappropriation of medicines.

He said that hospitals have an obsolete system of attendance but the hospital managements have no objection but they are opposing the modern system. He said that Punjab government is introducing modern information system in hospitals. He said that plea bargain of NAB is a fraud and it had been introduced by dictator Musharraf who toppled democracy. He said that a wrong deed cannot be justified through backdoor. He said that there is plea bargain system also in civilized societies but the corrupt elements are punished and they have to face imprisonment.

Shahbaz Sharif said that through plea bargain only a small amount is recovered from the elements embezzling billions and trillions of rupees and Balochistan secretary case is an example. He said that elimination of the system of plea bargain is the need of the hour.

He said that provincial ministers, Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and the whole team working on the project deserve all out credit. He also thanked State Bank of Pakistan for the success of this system.