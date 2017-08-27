NAB orders completion of probe against Sharifs till Aug 31

Staff Reporter

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau on Saturday gave deadline of August 31 to its Lahore and Rawalpindi officers regarding references against Sharif family.

The NAB has got record from all the relevant departments for investigation however, its Executive Board will formally give approval to file references against the Sharif family. Earlier, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman appointed Joint Director Ali Adnan to submit complete record of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s seven companies. Likewise, NAB also summoned record of National Bank President Saeed Ahmad from banks and financial institutions across country. Supreme Court had directed NAB to prepare three references in which one was regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mill while the other two were about London flats and 16 offshore companies held by the Sharif family.